Bills safety Damar Hamlin joins the team at training camp after being cleared for practice

Safety Damar Hamlin suited up for practice on Wednesday at St John Fisher University where the Buffalo Bills host training camp and received a very warm welcome from Bills fans.

Damar Hamlin is a full-go for practice and has no restrictions since the Monday night game in January when Hamlin took a hit to the chest and collapsed on the field.

The 25-year-old was cleared for activity and practice three months after being released from the hospital.

Hamlin worked out with the team in April and participated in team OTA's in June with no reported issues.

Bills General Manager says Hamlin is in a great headspace to come back and make his return nearly seven months after his hearts stopped and needed to be resuscitated on the field.

"He has our full support and always will," head coach Sean McDermott said. "And then we'll continue to take it one day at a time and we'll go at his cadence. At this point, he's full go and we'll take it one day at a time. So I think that's the best approach."