Brock Purdy posts a perfect passer rating in San Francisco's 27-14 win over Tampa Bay

The San Francisco 49ers are officially back in business. After snapping their three-game losing streak last week, not only did Christian McCaffrey find his way back into the end zone for another potential touchdown streak, but Brock Purdy accomplished something that hasn't been done for San Francisco since 1989 by quarterback Joe Montana.

The second-year quarterback posed a perfect passer rating with 158.3 in Sunday's win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Purdy completed 21 of his 25 passes for 333 yards with no interceptions, resulting in the perfect rating.

The first touchdown came in the first quarter with a 4-yard pass to Christian McCaffrey to lead the Buccaneers 7-0. With a 13-7 lead coming out of the first half, Purdy erupted the crowd with a 76-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk to put San Francisco up two scores. George Kittle caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Purdy to complete his purdy-perfect night for the last touchdown pass of the afternoon.

This feat is coming after the Queen Creek, Arizona native posted the best passer rating of his career in Week 10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

When Joe Montana poised his perfect passer rating in 1989, he accomplished it in San Francisco's 45-3 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 12. Montana completed 16 of his 19 passes, throwing for 270 yards and three touchdowns. The only thing Montana accomplished that day that Purdy didn't was rush for a touchdown.