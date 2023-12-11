Bronny James made his USC debut against Long Beach State in first game since suffering a cardiac arrest

Bronny James, son of NBA superstar Lebron James, played in a competitive game for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest last July. Doctors diagnosed him with a congenital heart defect and allowed him to recover at home after being discharged a few days after the arrest.

After a successful surgery over the summer, doctors cleared James to play again, and on Sunday made his debut for USC against Long Beach State.

James came off of the bench in the first half, and can officially say he has more collegiate points than his father. Granted, his father went straight from high school to the NBA.

The 19-year-old made one 3-pointer, one free throw, had three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 17 minutes of playing time.

USC ended up falling to Long Beach State in overtime, 84-79.

However, Lebron was on hand to watch his son's debut after he and the Lakers won the NBA's first in-season tournament championship game against the Indiana Pacers, 123-109.

A successful weekend for the James family.

