Cal Poly alumn and assistant wrestling coach Evan Wick qualifies for US Olympic team trials in April

Four-time All-American and Cal Poly Wrestling assistant coach Evan Wick earned a fifth-place finish in the 86-kilogram freestyle weight class at the 2023 Senior Nationals on Sunday in Fort Worth Texas. The trials take place on April 19-20 at Penn State.

This is the second time Wick has qualified for the Olympic team trials.

In 2021 he finished fourth at the Olympic trials while wrestling at 74-kilograms.

Wick is in his second year as an assistant coach on the Cal Poly coaching staff after finishing his collegiate career as a mustang where he finished with a 133-22 overall record.