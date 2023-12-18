Watch Now
Cal Poly alumn and assistant wrestling coach Evan Wick qualifies for US Olympic team trials in April

Cal Poly wrestling hosted Air Force Academy at Mott Athletics Center in San Luis Obispo 2/12/22
Posted at 10:54 PM, Dec 17, 2023
Four-time All-American and Cal Poly Wrestling assistant coach Evan Wick earned a fifth-place finish in the 86-kilogram freestyle weight class at the 2023 Senior Nationals on Sunday in Fort Worth Texas. The trials take place on April 19-20 at Penn State.

This is the second time Wick has qualified for the Olympic team trials.

In 2021 he finished fourth at the Olympic trials while wrestling at 74-kilograms.

Wick is in his second year as an assistant coach on the Cal Poly coaching staff after finishing his collegiate career as a mustang where he finished with a 133-22 overall record.

