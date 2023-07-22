Cal Poly Baseball Alumn Brooks Lee positioned as Minnesota Twins' No. 1 prospect with hot bat

Brooks Lee has showed an impressive bat so far in the 2022 Double-A season and sits at No. 18 overall on MLB's prospect list.

The shortstop is 15-for-27 in his last seven games for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge with 9 runs scored, five doubles, four home runs, and 12 RBI's.

This past Wednesday, Lee recorded three hits including a home run that counted for his third in the past four games.

Lee reached base in all five of his plate appearances Wednesday night, drawing a walk in the seventh inning and reached base on a throwing error in the ninth inning.

The switch-hitter is currently leading the Texas League in doubles with 30. He sits at sixth in RBI's and seventh in hits.

Lee is projected to get the call up in 2024, but with the way his bat has been swinging, it could be sooner rather than later.