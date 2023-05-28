Cal Poly Baseball defeats Cal State Fullerton 5-4 in last game of season

Cal Poly Mustangs defeated Cal State Fullerton Saturday afternoon 5-4 to avoid getting swept in the last series of the season.

The NCAA Tournament contenders fell behind the Mustangs early-on and continued playing catch-up the entire game.

The Mustangs and the Titans were tied at four-a-piece heading into the bottom of the eighth inning until second baseman Tate Shimao brought home pinch runner Ryan Fenn on a single to left field, scoring the fifth and final run of the game.

Fenn pinch ran for first baseman Joe Yorke who singled to lead-off the inning.

Jakob Wright (2-1) earned the win after coming in for relief of stating pitcher Steven Brooks, striking out five batters in two and one thirds innings pitched.

Cal Poly ends their season with a 21-35 overall record, finishing eighth in the Big West Conference.

Cal State Fullerton now awaits its NCAA Regional Destination after finishing second in the Big West Conference.

The NCAA Selection show will be aired Monday at 9:00 a.m. on ESPN2.