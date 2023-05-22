Cal Poly Baseball defeats No. 27 UC Santa Barbara 9-5 to avoid sweep

Cal Poly Baseball snapped a nine-game losing streak Sunday afternoon defeating No. 27 UC Santa Barbara by a final score of 9-5.

The Mustangs redeemed themselves after dropping the first two games against the Gauchos in the three-game series.

Jakob Wright, Travis Weston, and Kyle Scott struck out a combined 18 Gaucho hitters.

Wright earned the win, striking out 11 of the 18 in five frames for his first collegiate win.

Aaron Casillas had his sixth three-hit game on the season, notching a double and two singles in the win. Casillas plated Cal Poly’s first run of the game with an RBI double in the second inning.

Tied 2-2 in the top of the fourth inning, Taison Corio and Wyatt King drew bases-loaded walks, and Jake Steels was hit by a pitch to add three runs to the board.

Evan Cloyd singled to left field bringing home Joe Yorke to lead 6-2.

Steels added to the scoring in the top of the sixth inning making it 7-3.

Ryan Stafford went yard for the seventh time this year for the Mustang's final runs of the game, bringing home Tate Shimao in the top of the eighth inning.

The Mustangs improved their record to 20-33 overall before heading home to host Cal State Fullerton to host their last series of the season.

UC Santa Barbara is now tied with Cal State Fullerton for second place in the Big West Conference and needs to sweep Hawaii to keep their conference championship hopes alive.