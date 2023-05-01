Cal Poly Baseball swept by U.C. San Diego in 7-6 loss

The U.C. San Diego Tritans struck first on Sunday's April 30 matchup with a single off the bat of Patrick Hackworth, scoring Brock Kleszcz.

Cal Poly Baseball had an answer for the Tritans each time U.C. San Diego took the lead.

Tied at five-a-piece through seven innings of play, Tritan first baseman Brandon Larson sent a shot over the right field wall at the top of the eight, adding two to the scoreboard.

With U.C. San Diego up 7-5 entering the bottom of the ninth, Collin Villegas sent a shot into left field cutting the deficit to one with one out.

Joe Yorke popped out and Wyatt King struck out to end the last frame of the game.

Cal Poly (14-27) visits Pepperdine (15-25) on Tuesday May 2, for a 3 p.m. matchup.

U.C. San Diego (25-16) hosts BYU (18-23) Tuesday May 2, at 6 p.m.

