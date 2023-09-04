Cal Poly Cross Country runs straight to first place at the season-opening Big West preview

The Cal Poly Cross Country program dominated on Friday at the Blacklake Golf Resort in Nipomo as the Mustangs swept the team titles at the season-opening Big West preview.

Seven Big West schools participated in the meet held at the site of this year's Big West Championships, approaching on October 27.

Hosting it's first meet in seven years, the Mustangs proved to be resilient in their dominating performances.

The men edged out rival UC Santa Barbara by 18 points to claim first place. The Mustangs captured the top two places in the men's 6k race.

Spencer Pickren crossed the finish line with a time of 18:01.7 to earn the individual men's title while Will Fallini-Haas crossed right behind him for second place with a time of 18:02.5.

The women stomped a 28-point victory over second place finishers, UC Riverside.

Junior Hana Catsimanes lef the way in her first race as a Mustang, placing fourth with a 5k time of 17:49.9.

Tatiana Cornejo, the 2022 Big West Women's Freshman of the Year was close behind, grabbing fifth with a time of 17:57.0.

Seven runners finished inside the top 17 for the women.

Riley Cash (18.13.0) finished in seventh. Redshirt junior Kaia Hoak earned 10th (18:14.9). Redshirt sophomore isabel Sanchez finished in 13th (18:17.6). Junior Ellie Baxter crossed the finished line in 16th (18:23.7). Freshman Ashlyn Leath placed 17th (18:25.5).

Last year, Cal Poly swept the Big West Titles for the sixth time in program history, and are looking for their seventh.