Cal Poly drops home game to No. 3 Idaho with 42-14 loss

The Cal Poly Mustangs fell to 0-4 all-time against the Idaho Vandals, losing at Mustang Memorial Field 42-14 on Saturday.

The young team showed flashes of greatness against the third-ranked FCS team without their starting quarterback, Sam Huard, who is still under concussion protocol.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Bo Kelly threw a career-high 262 yards in his second straight start of the season, and his second collegiate start.

Kelly's two touchdowns were spread to redshirt freshman Tyrece Fairly-Diyem and sophomore Logan Booher.

Junior lineman Elijah Ponder and freshman linebacker Kenny Olson led Cal Poly with seven tackles each. Ponder added two sacks, leading the team with five this season.

The Vandals led from the opening drive and took a 28-7 advantage into halftime. Idaho added touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters, sandwiching Booher's touchdown in the fourth, to reaffirm their 21 point lead in the second half.

Cal Poly heads to Montana State on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Bobcat Stadium to finish off the playing of back-to-back top ranked teams in Idaho and Montana State.

Cal Poly then hosts Northern Colorado who, like Cal Poly, are looking for their first win in conference play.

According to head coach Paul Wulff, Fairly-Diyem, and Ponder, confidence shines through the pads during practice and wears off just before game time. They need more than a few clean drives to switch the tide.