Cal Poly falls to #10 Louisville in home opener 72-32

Posted at 11:40 PM, Nov 23, 2021

The Cal Poly women's basketball team falls to #10 Louisville 72-32 in the 2021 home opener. The Mustangs host St. Thomas Friday at noon.

