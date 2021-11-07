Cal Poly Falls to Sacramento State, 41-9

Cameron Skattebo rushed for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead No. 16/22 Sacramento State to a 41-9 victory over Cal Poly in a Big Sky Conference football game Saturday night inside Hornet Stadium.

The Hornets improved to 7-2 for the season and remained unbeaten in Big Sky games at 6-0, tied for first place with Montana State. The Bobcats defeated Eastern Washington 20-17 in Cheney, Wash., earlier in the day.

Cal Poly suffered its eighth straight loss, falling to 1-8 and 0-6. Sacramento State scored the first two touchdowns of the game before Cal Poly closed to within five at 14-9 with a safety and a touchdown.

Josh Ngaluafe, a freshman from River City High School in Sacramento, scored the Mustangs' first safety in 11 years when he sacked Hornet quarterback Jake Dunniway in the end zone early in the second quarter. Last Mustang safety prior to Saturday was against McNeese State in 2010.

Following the Hornets' free kick, Cal Poly marched 54 yards on seven plays, scoring a touchdown on a fumble into the end zone. Spencer Brasch hit Zedakiah Centers with a 15-yard pass to the 5-yard line and, as he was hit, Centers fumbled the ball into the end zone. Fellow wide receiver Giancarlo Woods fell on the loose ball for the score.

Sacramento State scored the final 27 points to put the game away. Backup quarterback Asher O'Hara ran six yards for a score, Cameron Skattebo scored from two yards out, O'Hara hit Marshel Martin with a two-yard touchdown pass and Kyle Sentkowski kicked field goals spanning 40 and 51 yards for the Hornets. Sentkowski's pair of three-pointers gives him 15 for the season, a school record.

Brasch completed 19 of 26 passes for 225 yards and his top targets were Chris Coleman with five catches and Centers and Quentin Harrison with four each. Lepi Lataimua rushed for 33 yards on 12 carries and Jaden Jones added 27 yards on 11 trips.

Dunniway connected on 19 of 25 passes for 215 yards and two scores. Martin finished with five receptions. Mustang linebacker Matt Shotwell notched seven tackles (two solo) to lift his career total to 314 stops, one shy of No. 5 Kurt Rubin. Isaiah Robinson led the Mustangs on defense with 10 tackles.

Sacramento State compiled a 419-303 advantage in total offense, 23-18 in first downs and one minute in time of possession. Cal Poly plays its final two games of the 2021 season at home, beginning with Idaho State next Saturday and concluding with Northern Arizona in two weeks. Both kickoffs are set for 5:05 p.m. inside Alex G. Spanos Stadium.

Idaho State fell to 1-8 overall with a 59-14 loss at No. 15 Brigham Young.

