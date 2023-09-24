Cal Poly Football loses to Portland State 59-21 in Big Sky opener

Cal Poly freshman running back Aiden Ramos scored his first career rushing touchdown in Cal Poly's 59-21 road loss to Portland state in its Big Sky opener on Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.

Ramos rushed for a season-high 93 yards on 15 carries to lead the Mustangs in the run game.

The Vikings were the first to score when Christian Grubb received the opening kickoff at Portland's one-yard line and ran into the end zone for a 99-yard touchdown run, untouched.

Cal Poly responded promptly with a scoring drive of their own, Huard to Allen for a 49-yard touchdown pass, to tie the game up 7-7 in the first quarter.

Portland State quarterback Dante Chachere ran for two 50-yard touchdowns in the Vikings offensive onslought.

The Vikings led 54-14 at halftime.

Sophomore quarterback Sam Huard threw for 103 yards, completing 5 of 12 passes with a passing touchdown before exiting the game in the second quarter.

Bo Kelly finished the game behind center, completing 9 of 16 passes, throwing for 63 yards including his first career touchdown pass.

Cal Poly hosts No. 15 UC Davis at Mustang Memorial field on Saturday September 30 in the first of back to back home games.