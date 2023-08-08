Cal Poly Head Baseball Coach Larry Lee extended through 2027 season

Larry Lee's contract as head baseball coach at Cal Poly has been extended through the 2027 season.

Lee will be entering his 22nd season as a head coach at Cal Poly next Spring.

Lee has moved to the top of the Big West among head coaches in conference and overall wins that contributed to Cal Poly extending his contract to another four years.

Lee has a 62.2 winning percentage in 69 of 111 Big West series as the Mustang head coach.

Lee surpassed Bob Bennett for the overall Big West record with his 548 career victory at USC on Feb. 26, 2021 and is now 635-512-2 overall.

In 21 seasons, Lee has produced 54 First-Team All-Big West players, 13 All-Americans, and 10 Freshman All-Americans.

81 Cal Poly players coached by Lee have signed professional baseball contracts including 79 in the last 19 years.

36 Mustangs were drafted in the top ten rounds compared to eight prior to Lee's arrival in 2003.

Congrats Coach Lee.