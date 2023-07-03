Cal Poly Men's Golf, Jackson Parrish, is the new Nevada State Match Play Champion

Cal Poly Men's Golf Jackson Parrish is the 2023 Nevada State Match Play Champion.

The Nevada native won five-consecutive matches to claim top honors in match play held Thursday through Sunday at the Boulder Creek Golf Club in Boulder City, Nevada.

The junior claimed the title in 109 degree heat.

Parrish also posted the Cal Poly Men's Golf team's best scoring average with 73.1 over 33 rounds during the 2022-2023 season including thee top-10 finishes and 12 rounds of par or better.

A huge congratulations to Jackson Parrish.