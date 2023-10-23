Cal Poly men's soccer defeated the Big West Conference leaders Cal State Fullerton on Sunday, 5-0

The Cal Poly Mustangs men's soccer team snapped a three-game skid in route to a 5-0 win against the Big West Conference leaders in Cal State Fullerton on Sunday at Mustang Memorial Field Presented by French Hospital.

Five different Mustangs tallied a point to the score in a game where the program produced its highest goal output in 10 years. Ryan Firouznam, Diego Guerra, and Emory Rapaport produced goals in the first half, while Oren Stuppel and Jackson Miller added goals in the second half.

Sunday's five-goal total marked the program's highest scoring output since a 5-1 victory against UC Riverside a decade ago nearly to the day, on Oct. 4, 2013.

Junior goalkeeper Gabe Penner recorded his third career shutout for Cal Poly. The Mustangs improved to 11 points in Big West Conference standings and share fifth place with UC Riverside.

Cal Poly now shares fifth place with UC Riverside and need atleast a draw with Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday, Oct. 28 to qualify for the Big West Championships.