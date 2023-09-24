Cal Poly Men's Soccer drops blue-green rivalry matchup, falling to UCSB 2-0

UC Santa Barbara's Men's Soccer Head Coach, Tim Vom Steeg, earned his 300th win as an NCAA head coach in the Gauchos' 2-0 victory over the Mustangs.

Opening the scoring in the 18th minute, UC Santa Barbara defender Jorge Aldana flicked a pass from the end line back near the top of the Mustang penalty area. Gauchos forward Alexis Ledoux found Willumsen, who found the back of Cal Poly’s net with the first score of the game.

"You know, that's a huge milestone, but it was really special tonight because of the way we played," Vom steeg said. "And then to do it against Cal Poly, to have a crowd like this, the fact it's 300, nothing against losing the other night in Riverside, but I was driving home going 'you know, if I'm going to win 300, it might as well be against Cal Poly at home."

Goals from UC Santa Barbara forward Nicolas Willumsen in the 18th minute and midfielder Nalu Mack in the 54th marked the difference Saturday evening.

Guachos defenders kept the Mustangs from attempting a shot on goal until the 20th minute.

“The guys were pushing right at the end,” first-year Cal Poly head coach Oige Kennedy said. “It’s been a tough week, with the travel we’ve had (playing at Gonzaga on Wednesday). We had just as many chances tonight and outshot them in the second half. The guys really pushed and pushed.”

Cal Poly (2-4-1) hosts UC Davis on Wednesday, September 27, at 7 p.m. opening its 22nd season of Big West action.

UC Santa Barbara opens Big West play in their next match at UC San Diego on Wednesday, September 27 in La Jolla.