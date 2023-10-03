Cal Poly Men's Tennis star Noah Berry competing in Tulsa, Oklahoma in the ITA Men's All-American Championships

Cal Poly Men's Tennis star Noah Berry is currently in Tulsa, Oklahoma competing in the ITA Men's All-American Championships.
Berry ranked 53 in the ITA preseason singles rankings.
The tournament began yesterday and will conclude Oct 8.
Berry played his first match of the championships at 7:30 a.m. Monday morning against JC Roddick of Texas A&M losing with set scores of 6-4, 6-4.
Berry is set to play in the consolation bracket tomorrow with a time unknown at the moment.
The tournament consisting of 128 singles can be streamed on the intercollegiate tennis association's website here.
The senior athlete is coming off of a spring where he was named First Team All-Big West in singles.