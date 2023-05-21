Cal Poly Mustangs drop first two games to UC Santa Barbara Gauchos in three-game series in Big West rivalry

Cal Poly Baseball scored two runs in the 4-2 loss to UC Santa Barbara Saturday evening after failing to score a run in the 7-0 loss to the Gauchos on Friday.

Solo shots from UC Santa Barbara's Zander Darby and Broc Mortenson paired with the eleven strikeouts recorded from the arms of three Gaucho pitchers claimed victory for the home team.

The No. 27 Gauchos beat the Mustangs 4-2 in the second game of the three-game series.

Broc Mortenson is now tied for first place for career home runs in Gaucho history with 42.

Mustang Wyatt King accounted for Cal Poly's only two runs in the loss on Saturday. King scored on a throwing error by Gaucho shortstop Corey Nunez off of the bat of third baseman Ryan Fenn in the top of the third and hit a solo-shot to left field in the top of the fifth.

Cal Poly Baseball will look to avoid getting swept by their conference foe tomorrow at 1:00 p.m.

The Mustangs are now 9-17 in conference play, meanwhile the Gauchos sit atop the Big West Conference alone with four games left in regular season play.

