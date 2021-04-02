Cal Poly Baseball welcomes back fans for the first time since 2020 season cancellation

Cal Poly Baseball fans are being welcomed back to Baggett Stadium for the first time since the baseball team's 2020 season got canceled.

The Mustangs played only three-quarters of their season in 2020 before the NCAA canceled all spring sports.

Starting Thursday, April 1, the team is inviting fans to the stadium for the first time in 2021 as they take on San Jose State.

Due to state health guidelines, capacity is limited, so fans are asked to purchase their tickets ahead of time.

There will be 628 fans in the stadium Thursday night for the first day of fan welcoming.

You can purchase tickets by visiting this website.