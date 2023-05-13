Cal Poly Softball and UC San Diego tied at 1-1 for last series of the season

Cal Poly Mustangs and UC San Diego Tritons are seeing each other for the last bid of the 2023 season.

Game 1

Mustang freshman Sophia Ramuno got the nod on the hill for Cal Poly facing Jada Cecil. Both pitchers sat down the first nine batters faced.

The first run of the game went to the UC San Diego Tritans in the top of the fourth inning.

Morgan Eng opened up the scoring after beating out an infield single to shortstop. Eng swiped second base, notching her 36th steal of the season out of 37 attempts. Bobbi Aguirre sent a double to the right-center field wall to send Eng home.

Bottom of the fourth the Mustangs struck back after Jessica Clements drew a walk and reached second base on a sacrifice bunt off of the batt of Xiara Diaz. Juju Sargent sent a single up the middle sending home Clements.

Julia Barnett singled to left field, bringing home Sargent to bring the Mustangs up 2-1 heading into the fifth inning.

The Tritons scored three runs on two hits in the top of the sixth to take back the lead.

The Mustangs sent seven batters to the plate but could only notch one run after starting out the inning with bases loaded.

Tritons took game one 4-3 for the first game of the double-header.

Game 2

Cal Poly Mustang Paige Maier faced UC San Diego Triton Gabby Williams for Friday's second matchup of the series.

Cal Poly opened the scoring early in the bottom of the first after Jessica Clements reached base on a bunt to lead off the inning. Xiara Diaz followed drawing a four-pitch walk. Juju Sargent moved the runners over with a sac-bunt setting up Caroline Allman to send home Clements with a sac-bunt of her own.

Bottom of the third, the Mustangs showed their power by knocking two doubles back-to-back. Kiara Blanchard led off the inning with a double to center field. Clements sent her home with a 3-2 count double down the left field line to add on to the lead.

The Tritons answered back in the top of the fourth with a run of their own after Sophia Real sent home Bobbi Aguirre with a single into left field. Aguirre reached base on a single to right field and reached second on a sac-bunt off of the bat of Clarissa Reynoso.

The Mustangs notched four more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning off of five hits to make the game unreachable for UC San Diego to tie up the series at one-a-piece.

Game three starts Saturday May 13, at 1 p.m. at Bob Janssen Field in a winner-take-all for the last series of the season.