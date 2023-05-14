Cal Poly Track and Field closed out the Big West Championships with a record-breaking Saturday

After all 21 events had been tallied, the women's track and field team placed second with 117.33 points, falling behind Long Beach State who scored 149 points overall.

The men's track and field team placed third, totaling 152 points. Long Beach State and Cal State Fullerton were separated by a mere two points with the Titans placing first on their home turf with 184.50 points.

Some notable honors, Aidan McCarthy set a school record in the 800-meter with a time of 1:47.14. McCarthy is Cal Poly’s first repeat champion in the event and the fifth in Big West history.

Misty Diaz placed second in the women's 800-meter with a season-best 2:09.07.

Freshman Tatiana Cornejo placed second in the women's 1500-meter with a time of 4:28.05.

Sophomore Spencer Pickren placed third in the men's 1500-meter with a time of 3:51.15.

Anisa Rind, Shelby Danielle, Melody Nwagwu, and Jayden Snaer ran a season best 45.39 in the women's 4x100 relay, placing second.

Joey Souto, Chris Davis, Wesley Salzman, MacGregorte TeSelle placed third in the men's 4x100 relay with a total time of 41.23.

Shelby Danielle placed second in the women's 200-meter with a time of 23.73.