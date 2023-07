Rory Devaney placed third in discus, tossing a 1.75 kilogram personal best of 186 ft. and six in. to secure the bronze at the USATF U20 Championships over the weekend.

The San Luis Obispo High graduate also placed second in the men's hammer tossing a 6 kilogram personal best of 218 ft. and 11 in. on his sixth and final throw to secure the silver medal.

Devaney is the first Cal Poly athlete in four years to compete at the USATF U20 Championships held in Eugene, Oregon.