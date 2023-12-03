Cal Poly Track and Field's Aidan McCarthy and Carson Smith open indoor season with sub-four-minute miles

Cal Track and Field opened its indoor season at the Sharon Colyear-Danville season opener on Saturday.

Big West Freshman of the Year in Cross Country, Chris Caudillo, redshirt junior Aidan McCarthy, and sophomore Carson Smith represented the Mustangs at the event.

Caudillo posed a 3,000 meter time of 8:24.45 in his first indoor meet, but it was Smith and McCarthy that left their footprints in Boston.

McCarthy opened the indoor season with a 3:56.09 mile time, a new school record in the men's mile.

McCarthy shaved three seconds off of his previous school record. The time placed the junior in third place behind 2022 All-American Sam Ellis and 2023 First Team All-American Elliot Cook.

Smith also ran a sub 4-minute mile with a time of 3:59.41 seconds, placing 7th, and becoming the third mustang to run a sub-four-minute mile.

Cal Poly continues its indoor season on Saturday, Jan. 13, when the Mustangs head to Seattle to compete in the UW indoor preview.