Cal Poly Track and Field's Aidan McCarthy places seventh in NCAA Men's 800 Meter Finals

Cal Poly Track and Field's Aidan McCarthy became the school's first First Team All-American in the men's 800 in Division I program history Friday evening when he placed seventh in the NCAA Finals in Austin, Texas.

McCarthy came into the race having won seven 800-meters in a row.

Early on, McCarthy said he found himself stuck on the outside for the majority of the race and wasn't in a position he wanted to be in as the inexperience at the high level caught up to him.

Once the redshirt-sophomore found himself in a good position his opponents in front of him had already made their move and he said he was just playing catch-up from there.

The California native finished half of a second back of his personal record with a time of 1:46.78 and is looking forward to improving his technique and qualifying for the event next year.

McCarthy still has two more years at Cal Poly and was met at the track with runners from Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Texas, Georgia, Penn State, Oklahoma State, and Virginia.

While he might have placed seventh out of nine competitors, McCarthy certainly put Cal Poly and San Luis Obispo on a map for the rest of the nation to see.