Cal Poly Track and Field's Aidan McCarthy punches ticket to NCAA Championships

Aidan McCarthy is the first Cal Poly man to qualify for the NCAA Finals in 11 years and is the first Mustang to qualify for the national meet since Peyton Bilo in 2017.

His time in the 800 of 1:45.26 was good enough to place first not only in the West Region, but the East Region as well.

McCarthy blasted his previous record of the 800-meter by nearly one second as the redshirt-sophomore continues his record-breaking season.

The time is the fifth fastest ran in Division I this season and currently No. 33 in the world during this outdoor season.

McCarthy is headed to Austin, Texas June 7th-10th after missing out on a birth to nationals by .08 seconds last season.

