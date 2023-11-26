Cal Poly women's volleyball season ends in 3-0 loss to No. 2 seed Hawaii in Big West Semifinals

After pulling off a reverse sweep of UC Davis in the first round of the Big West Championship, Cal Poly women's volleyball faced Hawaii on Friday in the semi-final round.

However, it was Hawaii's turn to grab the broomsticks.

The Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defeated the Mustangs in three-straight sets.

Lizzy Markovska led the Mustangs with 12 kills. Redshirt junior outside hitter Tommi Stockham finished with eight kills while redshirt sophomore outside hitter Annabelle Thalken added seven in the last game of the season for Cal Poly.

The Mustangs finished the season with over 20 wins for the fourth time in the last six seasons as well as another top-three big west finish for the eighth straight season.

Three players, Stockham, Markovska, and Emme Bullis earned All-Big West honors, and will be back next season.