Cal Poly Wrestling All-Americans honored during 75th season-opening dual match against Duke and Rutgers

Legends that graced the mats as Mustang All-Americans joined together again in front of 1,287 fans as Cal Poly wrestling opened up its 2023-2024 season and its 75th year as a program with duals against Duke and Rutgers on Friday.

Cal Poly stomped on Duke 38-6 to open the night before falling to No. 14 Rutgers, 31-10.

The Mustangs came out with a 25-0 advantage over Duke in the first five bouts. It was a different story against the Scarlet Knights, who entered Friday's dual as one of only seven schools in the country with a ranked wrestler in all 10 weight classes.

Chance Lamer, Legend Lamer, and Adam Kemp led the way for the Mustangs and went undefeated across their two duals. Legend secured Cal Poly's only pin on the night and finished his night off with a 4-2 decision over Rutgers' Al Desantis. Michigan transfer, Chance, had 11 takedowns across his two bouts. Kemp, ranked No. 19 in the nation in his weight class, nabbed five takedowns in his18-3 technical fall victory over Duke's Jake Wimmer, and followed that with an 8-5 decision over No. 28 Jackson Turley, a 2021 All-American.

After Cal Poly's routing of Duke, 116 Division I and Division II All-Americans during the program's history were honored with a parade.

Former Mustang wrestler Joe Pangelinan sang the national anthem prior to the match against the Scarlett Knights. Pangelinan is currently fighting Stage four lung cancer. Prior to every home wrestling event, the wrestler would sing the National Anthem for the Mustangs and then throw on his singlet and hit the mat to wrestle in the opening match. During his time as a Mustang, Pangelinan won a Pac-12 title at 126 pounds and qualified for the NCAA Championship.

The Mustangs head to Kansas City next Saturday, Nov. 11, to wrestle in the Tiger Style Invite hosted by Missouri.