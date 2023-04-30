Watch Now
Cal State Fullerton softball sweeps Cal Poly with a 2-0 victory

Posted at 11:51 PM, Apr 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 02:51:57-04

In a pitcher’s duel, the game remained scoreless until Titan’s left fielder Evelyn Sablan led off the sixth inning with a triple to right-center field.

Right-fielder Anaiya Mitch sent a chopper to Cal Poly right-hander Sophia Ramuno, but reached base on a throwing error to the first baseman, Kai Barrett. Sablan went on to score from third, plating the first run of the game.

Center fielder Bailey Wallace sent a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Mitch from third base for the second and final run of the game.

Cal State Fullerton returns home with three games in the win column. Cal Poly looks to bounce back for their three-game series at U.C. Davis next weekend.

