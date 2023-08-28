California defeats Curacao, 6-5, with a walk-off home run in the Little League World Series Championship game

The Little League World Series Championship between Curacao and California took place Sunday afternoon in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The West Region and the Caribbean Region matchup held plenty of drama.

California jumped out to a 5-1 lead until a grand slam home run in the top of the fifth from Curacao's Nasir El-Ossais tied the game at 5.

Louis Lappe's bat came in clutch in the bottom of the sixth inning for California when he launched a solo-shot over the fence for a walk-off home run to secure California's eighth title during their 24th trip to the championship game.

El Segundo is the first California team to win it since Ocean View Little League from Huntington Beach in 2011.

California's eighth title is the most by any other team in the United States.

This is the fifth consecutive tournament an American team has taken home the title.

The United States leads the way with 39 Little League World Series titles while Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) follow in second and third.