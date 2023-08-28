Watch Now
Sports

Actions

California defeats Curacao, 6-5, with a walk-off home run in the Little League World Series Championship game

LLWS California defeats Curacao
ESPN
LLWS California defeats Curacao on a walk-off home run
LLWS California defeats Curacao
Posted at 11:42 PM, Aug 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 02:42:59-04

The Little League World Series Championship between Curacao and California took place Sunday afternoon in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The West Region and the Caribbean Region matchup held plenty of drama.

California jumped out to a 5-1 lead until a grand slam home run in the top of the fifth from Curacao's Nasir El-Ossais tied the game at 5.

Louis Lappe's bat came in clutch in the bottom of the sixth inning for California when he launched a solo-shot over the fence for a walk-off home run to secure California's eighth title during their 24th trip to the championship game.

El Segundo is the first California team to win it since Ocean View Little League from Huntington Beach in 2011.

California's eighth title is the most by any other team in the United States.

This is the fifth consecutive tournament an American team has taken home the title.

The United States leads the way with 39 Little League World Series titles while Chinese Taipei (17) and Japan (11) follow in second and third.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY-70 sidebar promo.jpg