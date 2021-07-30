Central Coast native and Royals veteran pitcher, Danny Duffy, traded to Los Angeles Dodgers

Danny Duffy, a 2007 Cabrillo High School graduate, was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday.

Duffy was a veteran Kansas City Royals pitcher and was named their opening day pitcher three times in the past five years.

The Royals will receive a player to-be-named at a later time. The Dodgers will also receive cash in return from the Royals, the team announced Thursday.

We have traded LHP Danny Duffy and cash to the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for a player-to-be-named-later. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 29, 2021

Duffy, who is on the injured list with a flexor strain, is expected to return soon and could help the Dodgers in certain relief pitching situations.

The trade comes two days before the trade deadline, when teams in playoff contention look to bolster their rosters. The Dodgers have the National League's second-best record at 62-41, trailing only NL West rival San Francisco by two games.

In more than 10 years with the Royals, Duffy has made more than 200 starts for the team, compiling a 68-68 record. His best season came in 2016 when he pitched nearly 180 innings, going 12-3 in 26 starts for the team. To top all of that off he also won a World Series with them in 2015.

In the 2021 season, the Royals started to use Duffy in different situations. He is 4-3 in 2021 with a 2.51 ERA.

ESPN MLB writer Jeff Passan first reported the trade in a tweet .

Since the announcement of the trade, the Royals have been taking to their Twitter to express their gratitude for Duffy over the past 10 years.