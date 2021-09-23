Central Coast's 'Main Street Classic' football game postponed due to COVID-19

The Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria High School football game set for this Friday is postponed due to COVID-19.

The Pioneer Valley High School Varsity Football team made the announcement Wednesday also stating that their practice is canceled for the duration of the quarantine period due to positive COVID-19 tests.

According to a press release, "The postponement is a result of quarantine guidelines regarding close contacts from the Santa Barbara County Public Health, CDPH and CDC. The team should be cleared to return to play by next week."

Pioneer Valley was scheduled to play Santa Maria High School, in a tradition known as the "Main Street Classic", where the two rivals decide the unofficial ownership of Main Street on the turf.

All parents in the football programs have been notified by the Santa Maria Joint Unified High School District.

District officials say confidentiality prevents them from releasing any additional information.

It is unknown at this time how many positive tests are being reported.