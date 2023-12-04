Christian McCaffrey scores 12th rushing touchdown, a single-season team record, while surpassing 1,000 yards

Watch Now
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 43-19 in an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec, 3, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Rich Schultz)
Posted at 9:24 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 00:24:48-05

Earlier this season we were keeping track of Christian McCaffrey's consecutive touchdown streak. That came to an end at 17.

The former Stanford Cardinal is keeping a different streak going. On Sunday night in the 49ers 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, McCaffrey notched his 12th rushing touchdown this season, a single-season record for the team.

He set the rushing touchdown record at 11 last week against the Seattle Seahawks.

McCaffrey is also the first running back this season to reach the 1,000 yard mark, becoming the first 49ers running back to reach 1,000 rushing yards since Frank Gore in 2014. This is his fourth career season surpassing the mark.

