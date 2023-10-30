Watch Now
Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with 17 consecutive games with a touchdown

Posted at 10:51 PM, Oct 29, 2023
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals to tie Hall-of-Famer Lenny Moore's consecutive touchdown streak of 17 straight games with a touchdown including the playoffs.

Moore held the record for 60 years, accumulating the 17 consecutive games with a touchdown from 1963-64.

It wasn't even McCaffrey's first touchdown. McCaffrey scored a second time when Brock Purdy connected with him in the endzone for a touchdown reception to cut the Bengals lead to seven points in the 49ers loss, bringing his total to 12 touchdowns this season.

McCaffrey has a chance to break the touchdown streak record and hold it as his own in Week 10 when San Francisco is set to play the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The 27-year-old has 22 touchdowns since the 17-game streak started against the Miami Dolphins in Week 13 last season.

