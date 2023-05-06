Cougars take game one of CCCAA first round playoffs

Game one of the CCCAA Southern California Regional playoffs for eighth-seed Cuesta College Baseball began Friday, May 5, against the 17th-seeded Los Angeles Valley Monarchs.

The Cuesta Cougars had won their second consecutive Western State Conference North Division crown last Saturday and came into the three-game series having won four of their last five games.

A 10-inning draw ended up landing in the Cougar's favor as Cuesta managed to claw out a run in the bottom of the last frame to claim game one.

A pitcher’s duel ensued with diving defensive stops from both Monarchs and Cougars, making the first run to cross the plate an end all be all.

Cougars right-handed pitcher, Jackson Cloud, struck out the first nine batters he faced, in order, and managed to keep any runs from crossing the plate through eight innings of play before being relieved by left-hander Robinson Lardner.

Cougar right fielder Mattias Sessing brought home his center fielder Ethan Royal with a base hit to end the game.

Royal reached base on a single and was moved over with a sac bunt from Robert Mansour.

The Cougars look to close out the series tomorrow at home at 11 a.m.

Should LA Valley take game two, game three will take place Saturday, May 6, at 3 p.m. following game two.