Cuesta Baseball drops two games on Saturday's doubleheader to end season

Cuesta College Baseball entered Saturday morning's matchup against LA Valley up one game in the best-of-three series.

Game Two

Left-hander Justin Vose started on the hill for the Cuesta Cougars at Cuesta Field on Saturday May 6.

The Cougar bats failed to wake up for the a.m. game as they were shutout at home by the arms of LA Valley's Daniel Tovar and Drew Gustafson, losing by a final score of 2-0.

Game two also marked the first time the Cougars had been shut out since March 7, 2019. The Cougars struck out 11 times, eight looking.

Monarchs scored in the first and second innings. Royce Clayton Jr. got on base for the Monarchs in the first inning with an issued walk by Vose. Clayton Jr. advanced to second base on a balk, stole third and reached home on another balk by Vose.

Will White, who singled in the bottom of the second inning for the Monarchs, reached second base on a single by Elvis Park and reached third on a sac bunt by Louis Torres.

Game Three

In a change of pace, the Cougars jumped on-top 2-0 as the home team in the final game of the three-game series in the bottom of the second.

The lead was short lived as LA Valley quickly responded with four runs of their own in the top of the third.

Cuesta notched one run in three straight inning to tie the game up at four a-piece heading into the eigth inning.

After Luis Torres sent Max Aude home with a single in the top of the eight, Cuesta responded with an Aidan Weinstein double scoring Dalton Cram to notch up the score again at five.

Both teams blanked the scoreboards in the ninth inning leading to the second extra-inning game in two days.

The Monarchs scored four times in the top of the 10th inning that the Cougars could not come back from, ending the Cuesta Baseball season.