Davis Bove wraps up a spectacular season for Cal Poly Cross Country at NCAA Cross Country Championships

The Big West Men's Athlete of the Year and Cal Poly graduate student, Davis Bove, wrapped up his cross country season on Saturday at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in Earlysville, Virginia.

The LSU transfer secured his spot to the national meet last Friday by capturing eighth at the NCAA West Regional. Bove tied for the second-highest individual finish by a Mustang man at the west regional in program history.

In his first appearance at the NCAA Cross Country championships, Bove started out in the men's 10k by climbing 54 spots between the first and second kilometer while reaching as high as 55th-place.

Bove however was unable to maintain that position, and finished with a time of 30:36.7., finishing 108th overall out of 254 runners as the only representative of Cal Poly at the race.

This season Bove ran a personal best 10k time of 29:32.6 at the west regional while capturing the eighth-fastest time in the history of the course.

That officially wraps up Cal Poly's 2023 cross country season, but the Mustangs begin their track and field season on Saturday, Dec. 2, at the Sharon Colyear-Danville season opener hosted by Boston University.