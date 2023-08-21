Defense dominates in second straight scrimmage of camp for Cal Poly Football

Cal Poly Football participated in their second scrimmage of camp on Saturday at Alex G. Spanos Stadium on Saturday.

While the quarterback position remains wide-open, the brains behind the defensive team say nutrition and veteran leadership have been leading the way this upcoming football season.

The offense ran into difficulty trying to find rhythm while the defense stood out for their second-straight scrimmage.

Head coach Paul Wulff accounts for the injuries on the offensive side of the ball as a hurdle they're facing right now.

"That was a little discouraging to kind of battle through some injuries in camp, which is not uncommon," Wulff said. But, they need to get back this week for us to make a push next week."

After finishing 2-9 last season, there have been some standouts at camp that the Mustangs are excited to see flourish on the field.

"Mason Barbour, a local young man from Templeton, has done a great job on defense and is really standing out. Then on offense, freshman Nathan Ramos and running back has done some really impressive things," Wulff complimented. "Which has been kind of fun to see, Those guys right there, to pick one on each side of the ball, have been very encouraging to see."

Co-defensive coordinator Cody vonAppen said winning on first downs and putting the offense in pass situations and staying ahead of the chains on long down and distances were the keys to success on the day.

"Their preparation going into this was extremely high," vonAppen said. "So, the standard has kind of been elevated with guys that have been in the program a little bit longer than we have."

The linebacker crew has been solid all camp and it starts with their nose tackle whom they call, chief.

"I'm really proud of our defense," Josh Ngaluafe, "Cheif" said. "We've really been playing down to our assignments, playing our keys and playing with each other. That's all we need is to trust each other on the field."

The coaching staff and players credit the resources that the school has been putting into their players that have been gearing the team for success this season. The team is excited to rid the bitter taste in their mouths from last season and get out and compete against the University of San Diego on Sept. 2.