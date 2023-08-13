Defense sets the tone for Cal Poly Football's first Fall Camp scrimmage as the team wraps up their second week

The defense set the tone in Cal Poly Football's first Fall Camp scrimmage Saturday morning at Mustang Memorial Field as the team wrapped up its second week of Fall Training Camp.

First-year head coach Paul Wulff says they're in a good spot after a week and a half of practice with next week being a huge week for growth.

Wulff said he was really happy with the defensive tackling considering it was the first time going live. He added the defense out-executed the offense today at a lot higher clip.

Redshirt freshman defensive back Kai Rapolla and redshirt sophomore defensive back Jamauri Jackson both came away with interceptions during the scrimmage with Jackson also picking up a sack.

Senior wide receiver Bryson Allen and reshirt sophomore wide receiver Michael Brisco both caught touchdowns to get the offense in a rythm.

The scrimmage gave the coaching staff an opportunity to see some fresh faces get repetitions during live play, working red zone scenarios and two-minute drives.

The team will resume Fall Camp on Monday with another scrimmage set to take place on Saturday, Aug. 19, at 4 p.m. at Mustang Memorial Field.