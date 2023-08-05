Ex-NFL quarterback reveals in a Netflix documentary series he planned to commit suicide in 2016

Former Heisman Trophy winner, Johnny Manziel, reveals in his episode of Netflix's "Untold" documentary series he planned to commit suicide in 2016.

Manziel had been recently released by the Cleveland Browns in March of that year and was diagnosed with Bipolar Disorder.

In the Netflix documentary that comes out Aug. 8., Manziel details that he had planned to spend as much money as he could, then end his life.

Manziel had purchased a gun during his $5 million bender, but the gun had just clicked on him rather than release a bullet.

If you or someone you now is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 988.