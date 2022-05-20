Five student-athletes receive scholarships from NSBCART

Five student-athletes received scholarships from the Northern Santa Barbara County athletic round table.

Valley Christian Academy's Alayna Kerley won female athlete of the year and a $1,000 scholarship.

Cabrillo's Bradley McCune won male athlete of the year and a $1,000 scholarship.

Cabrillo's Maiya Mcintrye won female scholar-athlete of the year and a $1,000 scholarship.

Lompoc's Deville Dickerson won male scholar-athlete of the year and a $1,000 scholarship.

And Santa maria volleyball player Yasmin Miranda Gonzalez won the Joni Gray Heart and Soul scholarship and a $1,500 scholarship.