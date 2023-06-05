Former Cal Poly standout Bryan Woo made his MLB debut on Saturday for the Seattle Mariners

Former Cal Poly pitcher Bryan Woo made his MLB debut on Saturday pitching for the Seattle Mariners against the Texas Rangers.

Woo struck out four and allowed six runs on seven hits with one walk over two innings in his rocky start.

The Mariners lost 16-6 against MLB's highest-scoring team.

The right-hander is the 22nd former Cal Poly baseball player to compete in the major leagues.

Woo was recalled from Double-A Arkansas and made the start in Arlington, Texas after Marco Gonzales was placed on the 15-day injured list.

Woo was named Minor League Pitcher of the Month of May for the second-straight month and has been arguably the best arm in the farm system with a 2.05 era.

Woo said he left too many pitches in the middle of the plate after failing to establish his breaking ball early but will get another shot later in the rotation.

