Four Atascadero Greyhounds selected for 2022 FCA All-Star game

Posted at 11:21 PM, Jun 01, 2022

Four Atascadero Greyhounds were selected for the 2022 FCA All-Star game: Clayton Loney, Jaren Fisher, Wade Lyon, and Aiden Lemoine.

