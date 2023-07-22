Four Westside LL players invited to join STB Elite Baseball Club in Cooperstown for HOF Invitational

Nathan Villalovos, Robert Reynoso III, Julian Romero, and Juancarlos Lua have joined STB Elite Baseball Club to play in a week-long tournament at Dreams Park in Cooperstown, New York.

Cooperstown is home to the American Youth Baseball Hall of Fame invitational Tournament, also known as America's Baseball Summer Camp.

The tournament encourages youth players to compete and interact with some of the top athletes from around the country.

While in Cooperstown, players will be able to visit the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum, showcasing baseball's humble beginnings to today's game.

The tournament runs through July 27th and the STB Elite team joins 11 other California teams competing in the tournament.

The first game starts Saturday, July 22nd at 1:00 p.m. against the Branford Junior Hornets from Connecticut.