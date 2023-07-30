Frank Gore joins the 49ers front office as a football advisor

Frank Gore, the 49ers all-time leading rusher has officially rejoined the franchise as a football advisor in a new front office position.

Gore has been around the team since this Spring and will be working with general manager John Lynch, assistant general manager Adam Peters, and their staff on player evalution.

According to Lynch, Gore sat in on pre-draft meetings and took notes on how the process plays out.

Lynch says Gore's duties will include going out on the road with some of the scouts to make school calls.

Lynch complimented his smart football mind and says the two parties have a mutual interest in working together and learning from one another.

Gore rushed for 16,000 years, third in NFL history, and holds the NFL record for most games played by a running back with 241.

The decision to join the 49ers front office comes just over a year after the 40-year-old signed a one-day contract to retire with his former team.

Gore was a third-round draft pick for the 49ers in 2005 and played 10 of his 16 NFL seasons with the team.