Freddie Freeman homers in fifth straight World Series game, ties George Springer's record

NEW YORK (AP) — Told he had tied a World Series record by homering in five straight games, Freddie Freeman grinned.

“Let’s hopefully make it six,” he said.

Freeman put Los Angeles ahead 15 pitches into the game with a two-run homer off Clarke Schmidt, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 4-2 on Monday night to take a 3-0 World Series lead.

He matched the mark set when George Springer homered in Games 4 through 7 in 2017 as the Houston Astros beat the Dodgers for the title, then hit another in the 2019 opener against Washington.

Freeman homered in Atlanta’s last two games against Houston in the 2021 World Series, and he has connected in all three games of this one. He became the third player to homer in the first three games of a World Series after Hank Bauer in 1958 and Barry Bonds in 2002.

Freeman sprained his right ankle on Sept. 26 against San Diego while trying to avoid a tag at first base by San Diego’s Luis Arráez and missed the Dodgers’ last three regular-season games. He didn't have any RBIs in the NL Division Series against San Diego and one in the NL Championship Series against the Mets.

Freeman didn't play in the NLCS finale against the Mets and had six days off entering the World Series, allowing time for the ankle to get better.

“We went to Freddie several times and said, ‘Hey we got you the last two series,’" Dodgers teammate Max Muncy said. “This is Freddie telling us, ‘Hey, I got you this time.’”

Shohei Ohtani, playing two days after partially separating his left shoulder, walked on four pitches leading off. After Mookie Betts flied out, Freeman drove a high cutter with a 1-2 count about five rows deep into the lower deck in right field.

An eight-time All-Star and the 2020 NL MVP, the 35-year-old Freeman has seven RBIs in the Series.

His game-ending, 10th-inning grand slam in Game 1 on Friday night, which gave the Dodgers a 6-3 win, was his first home run since Sept. 16. He followed Teoscar Hernández for back-to-back homers in the third inning of Game 2.

“Not surprised he’s performing at this level,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “He’s been very good in the postseason throughout his career.”

Freeman fouled Tim Hill's pitch off the ankle in the seventh inning.

“That wasn't ideal,” he said. “I'm OK. It's just a contusion.”

Freeman is hitting .333 in the Series with three homers and seven RBIs. He is one win from adding a second World Series title after the one he earned with Atlanta in 2021.

“I really just want to hoist that trophy,” he said. “I don’t care how that happens. I don’t care if I go 0-for-the-next-70 with 70 strikeouts. As long as we win, that’s all I care about.”