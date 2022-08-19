Central Coast community mourns the passing of Jim Wiemann

As the Central Coast gears up for the 2022 high school football season, the community is mourning on the passing of Jim Wiemann who passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 4th.

The Milwaukee native was known as the voice of Paso, a broadcaster across the Central Coast for high school games and collegiate, and as a beloved member of the Paso Robles community.

A long-time friend of Wiemann and Paso Robles native, Anthony Reed said this football season won't be the same without Jim.

"I called him the Vin Scully, Craig Sager, Kevin Harlan of Paso Robles in terms of sports announcers... He was a staple in my life from a sports aspect and especially from a basketball aspect. He's really going to be missed in the community. It's a shock to Paso Robles, he did a lot for the community and that's going to be missed," Reed said.

Greg Cunningham and John Doss who are a part of the Bearcat broadcast team are gearing up for their first season without Jim on the air.

"You can't replace Jim Wiemann, as a play-by-play announcer, he was phenomenal... He brought his own spin to play by play... He's the north county version of Vin Scully... We're trying to honor him and have a great season with football," Cunningham added

Paso Robles kicks off their season at Kingsburg on Friday night. The Bearcat football program, broadcast team, and the community plans to honor Jim all season long.

"It's going to be difficult, that first game tomorrow night is going to be rough for all of us," Doss said.

Rest in peace, Jim Wiemann.