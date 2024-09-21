Friday Night Highlights Week 4: Arroyo Grande snaps Righetti's unbeaten streak

In the fourth week of high school football on the Central Coast, both Pioneer Valley and Santa Maria had a bye week. Meanwhile, Arroyo Grande snapped the Warriors' four-game hot streak and the Bearcats handed the Greyhounds a loss in the 105th rivalry year.

Paso Robles 30 Atascadero 15

After a seven-game losing streak was snapped by Atascadero last year on Paso's home turf, the Bearcats and coach Carroll took down the Greyhounds and first-year head coach Dan Loney. Paso's defensive turnover in the second half shaped the rest of the game. Brandon England, the highlighted player of the game, with two rushing touchdowns to put his team up two scores.

El Modena 48 Mission Prep 21

The Vanguards showed the Royals just why they're undefeated. El Modena has yet to put up under 41 points this season. Mission Prep's dropped passes cost them any sort of momentum.

Righetti 27 Arroyo Grande 42

Four and zero, to four and one. Not a bad start for the hot Warriors, but the Eagles did a good job of slowing their offensive onslought while putting up points. Sam Wulff and his offensive weapons are proving to be a problem for defenses this year.

West 0 Templeton 52

Templeton, in the middle of a five game home stretch, came out swinging against West Bakersfield. The Tannehill duo stood out during a game that featured a pick-six and an excessive amount of scoring in front of the home crowd. The Eagles improve to 2-2 and will be tested against cross-town rival Atascadero.

San Luis Obispo 34 Morro Bay 14

Sands Dougherty and his legs versus Jace Gomes and his legs. Even after a blowout victory, the Pirates couldn't stop the Tigers on home turf. A good offensive effort on both sides, but the Tigers and their run game came out victorious.

Other scores:

St. Joseph 14 Centennial 35

Lompoc 7 Justin Garza 47