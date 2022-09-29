KSBY's Player to Watch: Santa Ynez Pirate Daulton Beard

KSBY's Player to Watch in week six of the high school football season is Santa Ynez wide receiver Daulton Beard.

In the first five games of the 2022 season, Beard has 550 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns, helping lead Santa Ynez to a 4-1 record.

"Daulton is a freak of nature, he grew, gained muscle, got faster. He's one of those kids you would be jealous of because he does everything effortlessly... we have definitely seen the difference in his play from sophomore Daulton to junior Daulton," Santa Ynez head coach Josh McClurg said.

Daulton Beard and the Pirates look for win number five on the season at home against Saint Joseph on Friday night at 7 pm.