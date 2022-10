Lompoc hosts Santa Ynez on Friday night to wrap up mountain league play

Posted at 10:59 PM, Oct 26, 2022

Lompoc (6-3) hosts Santa Ynez (5-4) on Friday night to wrap up mountain league play before playoffs begin on the Central Coast.

